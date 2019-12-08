I can honestly say that politicians no longer possess integrity; maybe they never had it from the get-go. Perhaps, they are just politically constipated egoists who need an electoral enema.
Please pardon the metaphor. I stole it from Mark Twain, who said, "Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason." I came across this quote when Googling the differences between past and present politicians.
Why do politicians do what they do? In my search, I found the primary difference between historical politicians and today's politicians is the society in which they exist. Today's society is uptight and offended about everything. Everything offends somebody or group. Therefore, I concluded that politicians are simply a reflection of society, uptight and like a dirty diaper.
Gregory Bontz
Warrensburg
