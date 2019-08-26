Two things happened last week, one pretty rare the other not rare enough. My lawnmower died, as in no amount of baling wire and duct tape was going to fix it. When I went to the Whiteman Air Force Base Exchange store, I noticed a large display of gun safes. They had large safes for multiple long guns and handguns as well as several models of smaller safes designed for just one handgun. Various types of locks but the handgun ones all seemed to stress how quick and easy they would be to unlock and access the weapon in an emergency. It seemed like, at least at that store, a single handgun safe would run about $75, depending on the model you choose.
Shopping for a lawnmower is the rare event for me. The not-so-rare event, as it seems it happens every week, was the story of yet anther child who "found" a handgun and "played " with it, resulting in the death of the child, his sibling, relative or a friend.
I don't think we need a law, but I do think we need some common sense. If you are using your gun and it is in your hand or on your person, fine. But when not in use, lock it up.
Those of you who carry a handgun and have kids at home, when you come home from work and take a shower, where is the gun? Tossed on a bed or set on a nightstand? Maybe you "hide " the gun by putting it in a drawer? Is the bedroom door locked while you shower? Can your child find the gun and "play" with it while you shower? Are you sure?
I would like you to consider looking at getting a gun safe so your small child does not find your gun to play with and a teenager cannot take it to school to get even with a bully.
I think this might be the last lawnmower I ever buy, as the last one lasted me 15 years. I wish I could say the same for reading a story about a kid finding a gun.
Ray James, MSG, U.S. Air Force Retired,
Leeton
