As reported daily, Donald Trump is accused of trying to illegally influence the elections of 2016 and 2020.
The question posed daily is: Should he be impeached or should we let voters decide at the next election only 11 months away?
Do you see the catch?
The accusation is Trump is trying to steal that election.
Should we hope he won’t?
P.S. Trump’s Republican friends in Congress have refused to implement Democratic legislation to improve election security. Hmmm.
Martin Walsh,
Glendale, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.