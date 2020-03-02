Hand washing remains the number one thing you can do to protect your health
I write today as a retired environmental public health specialist to remind you of the basics of public health.
Regardless of what name the medical community has given to yet the latest virus, what you need to do remains the same.
Wash your hands every opportunity you get for at least 20 seconds with hot water and soap.
Wash your hands before touching your face, eating or preparing food.
Wash hands after touching public surfaces like elevator buttons, hand rails, door knobs, any time your hands are dirty and, of course, after going to the bathroom.
Carry and use hand sanitizer when you cannot wash hands.
Carry a tissue, handkerchief or a bandanna to wipe your nose with.
Never wipe you nose with your bare hand.
Avoid touching public items like elevator buttons, railings or door knobs.
Use a clean tissue, wear gloves or in the case of elevators, use your elbow to push buttons.
If you are sick, stay home- take your temperature every morning.
Do not go out if you have a fever.
This is very easy to say, yet hard for most to do since most people work at jobs that do not have sick leave.
Cover your cough and, of course, wash your hands after you cough.
For the latest information visit CDC.gov.
Ready.gov is a site that has information on how to prepare for all kinds of emergencies, including pandemics.
How bad will it get?
I do not know.
What I do know is if we practice good hand hygiene we will have fewer cases.
Raymond James,
Johnson County Resident
