The 2019 case for impeachment will go down in history as political bias, not based on any crime as stated in the U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 4: "The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Impeachment began Nov. 8, 2016, the night President Trump won the election. The election that all the polls, celebrities and media talking heads had assured voters Hillary Clinton was going to win.
The public meltdown and hatred of President Trump and his family began because he was duly elected. Those same celebrities who publicly declared they were leaving the country if he won, the dishonest media and Democrat operatives who lost their majorities have led the rally to impeach.
Democrats are the face of impeachment and are indoctrinated in their belief they cannot win an election in 2020 unless they continue their personal assaults on President Trump and his family.
The Democratic Party sold their souls in 2018 with an “Impeach 45" battle cry electing a new House majority and the fix was in.
The two-and-a-half-year Mueller probe failed to get the job done and instead exposed the intelligence community's corruption.
The Ukraine probe fell apart with the transcript of the phone call and exposed dishonesty and political divide in the State Department and halls of Congress.
The House Intelligence Committee was filled with Trump haters, and one day of hearings has exposed the political bias of the House Judicial Committee.
Monday, the House Judicial Committee gaveled to another bias hearing while House members dust off their draft of Articles of Impeachment.
The president will not participate in their political game of impeachment. Why should he?
President Trump nor minority members of the House Intelligence Committee were afforded any fair due process by the House Intelligence hearings.
House Speaker Pelosi may or may not have the votes in the House.
Elections have consequences.
Senate Majority McConnell promises an impeachment trial in the Senate will not be political and will deal in facts.
President Trump has not been found guilty of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. President Trump will be fully exonerated at the polls.
Impeachment will fail because of Democrat political bias.
Voters on Nov. 3, 2020, will again have the final say on who will be president and who will be the next majority party.
Signed, Don’t Mess with My Vote.
Violet J. Corbett,
Knob Noster
