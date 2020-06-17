You always have to ask yourself one question, "Is the juice going to be worth the squeeze?"
I can tell you from personal experience, it never is.
Right now, I have 22 felony convictions and have been in and out of prison my whole life.
I'm also a lifelong resident of Johnson County, as well as a drug addict.
When I walk out of here, I will have 27 years incarcerated, and I am 50.
I can tell you, I have lost my whole family while in prison.
Lost everything I own numerous times, still fighting addiction every day.
You can do a lot of things on drugs you wouldn't dare do sober.
Addictions lead to jails, institutions and death.
It's the addictions that initiates the crime.
May you find a sponsor today because crime doesn't pay.
Billy Brown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.