Congratulations to Greta Thunberg, 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, who was just named Person of the Year by TIME magazine.
Yes, this award came even after the Daily Star-Journal ran an editorial by Rich Lowry on Oct. 1, 2019, saying that we shouldn’t listen to Greta or other young people, and that Greta was just a pawn of adults.
Hopefully, this award will counter Lowry’s editorial.
If fact, Greta has been teaching adults for a number of years about the dangers of climate change and challenging our inaction to address the drastic changes that are happening to our earth and its inhabitants.
She has not been ‘making up’ her concerns, but rather bravely asking countries, leaders and corporations to follow the scientific community’s warnings about what will happen if we do not act decisively.
The latest evidence is that we must cut our greenhouse emissions by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050 if we hope to have any chance of having an earth similar to the one we have today.
Let us hope during this advent season, when Christians say “a child shall lead them," that we do indeed listen to this remarkable young woman and take actions that will truly address our climate crisis.
Phil Miller
Warrensburg
