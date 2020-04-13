Another plea for the honey bee
According to EarthJustice (an organization of lawyers who go to court for the environment), “it takes 60,000 bees (two hives) to pollinate one acre of an orchard. Each spring, bees pollinate almonds, apples, apricots, squash, zucchini and dozens of other fruits and vegetables.”
So let’s give bees, butterflies and hummingbirds some of their habitat back.
According to Melissa Breyer, in an article from Feb. 21, 2020, in TreeHugger.com, “In general, native plants support the life cycles of 10 to 100 times more insect species than nonnative plants, and a few plants (such as native cherries and willows) serve as hosts for 10 to 100 times more insects than most other native varieties.”
Biologist Douglas W. Tallamy, author of “Nature’s Best Hope,” is quoted in the Washington Post as saying that “if every landowner converted just half of their lawn to productive native plant communities, we could transform more than 20 million acres of ‘ecological wasteland’ into insect-supporting habitat.”
As you start thinking about adding pollinator plots with multiple plants, you will want to choose bee-loving flowers that bloom at different times during the growing season.
For example, tulips, chives, calendula and poppies thrive in the spring. But you could also try something new by growing these native perennials: coral bells, columbine, lavender bee balm, penstemon, white goat’s beard and wild indigo.
You’re probably already familiar with these annuals for summer: sunflowers, lavender, sage, basil, phlox and sweet William, but why not also grow perennials like poppy mallow, joe-pye weed and blazing star liatris?
Summer through fall gives you lots of choices: annual black-eyed susans, marigolds, sunflowers, asters and lantana.
Native perennials that last through the heat of summer include yellow and red yarrow, plus a huge variety of coreopsis and coneflowers.
And we don’t want to forget our favorite chrysanthemums in autumn yet also include bee-loving perennials such as wild ageratum, lobelia, blue sage salvia and a whole variety of goldenrods and asters.
As you look for your plants, the Warrensburg High School Plant Sale runs from April 16 to 22, and their plants are not chemically treated.
If you follow the Facebook page of the Citizens of Environmental Action, you will see color photos of the plants in Warrensburg’s Turkeyfoot Prairie Garden as they bloom.
There will also be many native plants (including pollinators) for sale at the family-friendly “Earth Day at the Farm” event, organized by a partnership between the CEA and the University of Central Missouri, on April 25.
A final plea: In the March issue of Missouri Conservationist, we are reminded that “like other wildlife, pollinators need cover and food. Much of what you would do for ground-nesting birds and small game would also benefit pollinators. In fact, you may already have pollinator habitat and not even realize it. To protect dormant pollinators, delay spring yard cleanup until mid-April.”
Visit Friends of the Earth (BeeAction.org) and Earth Justice (EarthJustice.org) for more information.
Janis Russell,
Warrensburg
