A note of thanks
I would like to thank the following good Samaritans who helped me when I had a fall Dec. 9, 2019, at one of the stores in Warrensburg.
They were very patient and kind as they helped me get up and regain my balance.
They are Joseph Dean- Buchanan, Natalie Dean-Buchanan, Justin Kearney, Kate Kearney and Lance Johnson.
Thanks again.
Lois Baughman,
Holden
