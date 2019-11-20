A letter on thanks to my doctor
I am writing this letter of thanks to my doctor.
Let me say, Dr. Syed Hasan is the best in the world.
When you go to see Dr. Hasan, he will listen to you.
He knows your name and he always has a smile on his face.
Dr. Hasan saved my life, I know, three times now.
I would like to say thank you to Dr. Hasan.
You will always have a place my heart and my family’s heart.
My name is Marvin Jones II.
I would like to say thank you for becoming the world’s best doctor.
Dr. Hasan has taken care of me all these years.
Thank you so much Doc.
Marvin Jones II,
Chilhowee
