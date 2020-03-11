When I was a child in the 1950’s, one could hardly walk across any yard without getting stung by a honey bee feeding on clover.
So I thought them a terrible menace.
Not anymore.
I rarely see a honey bee in my yard here in Warrensburg or even in the fields out at my brother’s farm.
You probably don’t know that honey bees sip from only one kind of flower each day.
Each hive contains a bee scout who finds the especially good flower patch of that day.
She returns to the hive and lets the other bees taste and smell the nectar she has collected.
Then she does a circle dance to tell her mates that the patch is close by, followed by a waggle dance that indicates the direction of the patch in relationship to the angle of the sun.
This is just one example of their complexity.
It is now a well-known fact that as many as one out of every three bites of food depend on a pollinator such as honey bees.
So what can we do to protect them and even help them thrive?
Well, we can stop using any pesticides that include neonics.
Secondly, you can also start your own pollinator garden or patch.
Buy only plants or seeds that aren't pretreated with pesticides.
Luckily, there are three local garden sales coming up soon, and their annuals and perennials will be safe.
If you’re a little intimidated about starting a garden with unfamiliar plants, you may want to attend the “Native Landscaping for Wildlife and People” Seminar on Saturday, March 14, at Rockhurst University.
Want to have your own honey bee hives? There is a Beginning Beekeepers Workshop on Saturday, March 21, in Warrensburg.
Janis Russell,
Warrensburg
