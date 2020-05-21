All of us in our community are challenged in different ways as a result of this pandemic, but our homeless and underprivileged community faces challenges daily.
Please allow me to say a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for the help you’ve given to our homeless community.
Your donations to the Homeless Gift Card Fund through our local Wendy’s has fed many people through the weekend, and your generosity is greatly appreciated.
Some of these funds have provided weekly needs as well.
To name every person who has contributed toward this ongoing effort would be next to impossible, but you all know who you are and we thank you.
This act of service is not through a particular agency but instead from the generosity of people who wish to show the love of Jesus to those who need to feel that love, a true community effort and so in keeping with the spirit of Warrensburg people.
Facebook was instrumental in making this need known and we have had a huge outpouring of support.
Please do know that this is an ongoing need and as long as we are able to provide for people, we will continue to do so.
Thank you so much for your support and your continuing to help every chance you can. May God bless you.
Sincerely,
Jim Smith
Shiloh Cook
