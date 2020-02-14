This is a Valentine Thank You to all who participated in the very successful Christmas Store 2019 Event, starting with the volunteer planning in September, all the way through to the last sack of food picked up on Dec. 21.
Not only was our community generous with food donations, but the bounteous monetary donations saved the day.
Thanks also to the grocers and other businesses in participating for this annual event, as well as the schools and churches.
Janis Russell
