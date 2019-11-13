Mr. Morris Collins was a role model for me and so many art teachers.
He touched vast amounts of lives over the course of his life-time as a teacher, church elder, school board president and community leader.
Many of us want to just be a fraction of what he showed us and what he taught us.
The greatest part of Mr. Collins is that he lived and walked with love.
You knew anytime you talked with him you were there most important person in the room.
The magic is that’s how it was for all of his students of any age.
The world is going to be a little bit dimmer without him but we can carry on his light.
I think that’s what he really wanted from all his teachers and all his students.
Renne Wright
Log In
