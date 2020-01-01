Hello 2020.
Nice to meet you.
We have been anxiously waiting your arrival.
No time to waste though as we already have a full slate for you to get this new decade started.
Western Missouri Medical Center helped get 2019 started with a new fundraiser, “Fire & Ice,” through its Foundation.
Oh what a successful event it was.
It even helped the hospital complete its “Advancing Cancer Care, Closer to Home” project.
In early 2019, it was announced that the WMMC Foundation would raise funds for its first-ever capital campaign, “Advancing Cancer Care, Closer to Home,” to purchase equipment that would help detect, diagnose and define the best cancer treatment regimen available to the patients and families in the greater Johnson County community.
To signify the completion of the $330,00 project, the WMMC Foundation unveiled its donor wall, which is located directly inside of the WMMC main entrance near the Courtyard Café.
The 2019 Fire & Ice event was so successful that it will return in 2020.
This year’s Fire & Ice: Great Gatsby is slated for Jan. 24.
I am excited to see what new projects the hospital can complete with the help of this second-year project.
Also in 2020, Wings Over Whiteman will make a much-anticipated return.
After the success of the 2019 event, the 2020 event got moved up from 2021 to 2020.
I can personally say that I enjoyed the 2019 event and can’t wait to see what new attractions will highlight the 2020 event.
Other highlights of 2020 will include Burg Fest, the Holden Street Fair and Get the Red Out.
While some fundraisers and events will carry on in 2020, others will begin with a new start.
Survival House will host its Survival’s Got Talent on Saturday, Jan. 4, and a Second Chance Prom on Feb. 27.
Then later in the year, Dec. 12, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County will team up with the Warrensburg Senior Center for a Homes Tour.
Two great community organizations will combine for a new holiday activity in Warrensburg.
Along with plenty of activities to keep Johnson Countians busy, 2020 will bring the opening of the new Warrensburg Culver’s, CRU5H on the UCM campus and the 2020 election in November.
Don’t get me wrong, 2019 had plenty of highlights of its own.
It started out with a polar vortex, brought us to a packed house for the 2019 Wings Over Whiteman event and was capped off with a third annual Warrensburg Holiday Parade and Dickens Living Windows.
All I can say is that 2020, you have some big shoes to fill.
I hope you are as excited for the new year as I am.
I should note, this is by no means a comprehensive list of what 2020 has in store.
These are just some of the highlights for the upcoming year.
Be sure to follow us on social media, on dsjnow.com and on our new DSJ NOW app to keep up to date with what is going on in the county in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.