The Warrensburg Mid-Mo Artists of Warrensburg, Missouri, hosted a wonderful arts and crafts event at the Warrensburg Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 2.
I wish to express my appreciation to all the MMA officers, like Mrs. Rebecca Limbeck and husband, Duane and their assistant members who were instrumental in organizing our 44th anniversary program.
Let’s not forget neighbors and friends, local as well as other visitors.
I personally could not have had the time to provide my artists booth with such a well-organized booth without my neighbors, Mr. Shaun and Mrs. Berl Lindley, as they have been with me in the past years unloading and setting up my display.
Also include Mrs. Chris Rogers and my sister, Dana Marie Street from Clinton, Missouri, who helped as well.
You meet old friends and new ones.
We are doers of the word, not hearers only.
Thank you all.
David A. Street
