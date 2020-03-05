Newspapers, an ever-changing news medium.
Newspapers are not the same now as they were 100, 50, 20, 10 or even five years ago.
However, they still play a vital role in our communities.
Whether hard copies or technology based, newspapers help us stay in touch with our communities.
The challenge with newspapers can be reaching our audience.
Again, not everyone gets their news from the hard copy of the paper.
Our job as journalists is to meet consumers where they are.
This week we especially focus on the role of newspapers in education.
Journalists wear a number of hats each day.
I graduated from college with a degree in broadcast journalism.
I went from presenting my news on the television to printing my stories in the newspaper.
Just because I am no longer in front of the camera, does not mean I do not use some of the same skills learned in broadcast still today.
From each new adventure in my career, I have learned a piece of knowledge that I carry on with me to the next one.
Much can be said the same for the use of newspapers in the classroom.
The papers help build vocabulary, improve reading skills, promote critical thinking, get students in tune with the community around them, promote social consciousness and add a new way of learning to a teacher's tool belt.
Like a text book, newspapers can help students learn something new.
Newspapers can help the students feel as though they are just as much a part of the community around them as adults are.
It could be easy for kids to think what is in the newspaper does not affect them.
But if we give them the opportunity to interact with newspapers, it might just open their eyes to a world and opportunities they might have never known existed.
