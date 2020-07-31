I joined the Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal staff in 2016.
My first interview for joining this team was in the spring of 2016.
When I came in for my first interview on a Saturday morning, I had no idea what the next four years would have in store for me.
I have met a number of incredible people, made lots of new friends, worked with some of the best coworkers a young journalist could ask for and made memories that will last a lifetime.
I had the opportunity to fly with the U.S. Army Golden Knights, cover the University of Central Missouri football team at Arrowhead Stadium, interview community members about random acts of kindness and watch on as this community grew.
While lots of good happened, there were also some low points that come with any journalistic job. But to see this community pull together really showed just how much each person cares for those that live around them.
This job sure has taught me a lot.
But now it is time to move on to a new adventure.
This edition of the Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal (Friday, July 31) is my final edition with the paper.
I can’t say it enough, thank you for taking a chance on a young journalist.
From the moment I joined the staff in 2016, Johnson County made me feel like I had lived here my whole life.
That isn’t something you had to do, but that is how this community is.
It rallies around itself and has/can/will accomplish great things.
Thank you again and I look forward to see the future success stories that await this great community.
