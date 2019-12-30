Ah, the start of a new year.
Much like putting on a new shirt for the first time.
No stretches. No stains. No rips. No holes.
It fits just the way you wanted it to, because you wouldn’t have bought it if not.
But it wont stay like that forever.
As time goes it will lose that “new” feeling.
That doesn’t make it bad, though.
It just means it has been put to good use.
Some of my favorite shirts are ones that I have worn for years.
They have holes, stretches, rips and stains.
Again, that doesn’t make them bad.
My dad has a shirt he wears when we go finishing.
It has, what’s the nice way to put it? Character?
Yeah, that’s the word I am looking for. Character.
If only it could talk. Oh the fishing stories it would tell.
Much like a shirt that loses its sense of newness, so will 2020.
Right now 2020 is that new shirt that we see in the store.
Oh how wonderful does it look.
It doesn’t have the stains and strains that 2019 has.
No, it is new.
We tend to forget though that 2019 was that “new” item on the shelf just a year ago.
What big plans did you have for 2019? Did your plans come to fruition? Was 2019 all that you had hoped for it to? Or is 2019 one of those years that you hope to forget?
Just because 2019 didn’t go the exact way you wanted it to, does that make it bad?
Just because that new shirt you got last year has faded in color a bit because you wore it every week, does that make it a bad shirt?
I would argue to say no.
That shirt is still good, it just has a new story to tell.
I used to find myself setting unrealistic expectations for a new year.
Boy oh boy was that a tough standard to keep.
I used to say stuff like, “I am not going to get mad or excited while watching the Chiefs game.”
And let me tell you, I kept that one until the first kickoff of the new year.
And once I broke it, I lost interest in it because that goal was no longer perfect or unblemished.
This was a yearly trend for me.
As I got older though, I realized that a one-time goal was not the best course of action for me.
Setting myself to some unrealistic standard with no preparation time was bound to fail.
So I changed my approach.
Much like some of my favorite shirts, if a year does not go exactly the way I planned does not mean it was a failed year.
I am sure I learned something from my failures that helped prepare me for the next time.
As we get ready for a new year, better yet a new decade, don’t get discouraged if it doesn’t go just the way you planned it.
I promise, it won’t.
There will always be a new obstacle that gets in the way of your original plan.
That doesn’t mean you failed, it just means you still have room to grow or improve.
For me, I am heading into 2020 ready to learn more and use the knowledge I gained in 2019 to keep me pointed towards my ever-changing goals.
