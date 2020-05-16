JEFFERSON CITY – During Thursday's, May 14, COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Mike Parson applauded Missouri legislators for working throughout the unusual circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Missouri Legislature concluded the 2020 Legislative Session on Friday, May 15.
“Although this session looked very different than most, I want to thank the legislature for their work. Even in the midst of COVID-19, you have risen to the challenge and continued to serve the people of Missouri,” Parson said.
This session, Parson and his administration were hopeful to capitalize on last year’s successes and continue to build on workforce development and infrastructure.
Parson’s administration was also optimistic about addressing violent crime and Wayfair.
“While we didn’t accomplish everything we hoped this session due to the circumstances, this office still has victories to celebrate,” Parson said.
One bill Governor Parson asked both the House and the Senate to consider early in session was license reciprocity for military spouses.
HB 1511 & 1452 overwhelmingly passed both chambers.
Parson signed the legislation into law on April 21, which will give military spouses the ability to obtain an occupational license in Missouri that they received in another state.
HB 1511 & 1452, as well as other professional registration license reform legislation including HB 2046, have put Missouri ahead of the pack – no other state has enacted the reforms that Missouri has on professional licensing reform.
The legislation passed this session puts Missouri ahead of the country on license reform and builds on Parson’s successful workforce development agenda.
