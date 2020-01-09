JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Catholic Conference applauds Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to consent to allowing refugees from war-torn and troubled areas of the world to continue to be resettled in Missouri.
The U.S. refugee resettlement program plays a vital role in helping foreign nationals who hold a well-founded fear of persecution in their home countries to find refuge and start a new life with their families.
In many cases, these refugees face persecution due to their religious beliefs or their political views.
Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri has resettled refugees in Missouri for nearly 40 years.
Other agencies help resettle refugees in Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield.
As new U.S. residents, these individuals bring fresh perspectives and help revitalize our local economies and communities.
“We are grateful for the opportunity Gov. Parson’s decision gives us to continue to serve these vulnerable people,” CCCNMO Executive Director Dan Lester said.
As Catholics, we are called to welcome the stranger, and we work through our charitable agencies to help refugees find a new place to call home.
We thank Governor Parson for agreeing to continue the proud tradition of refugee resettlement in Missouri.
