When you see a journalist out in the field doing his or her job, remember that journalists are people too and we are out there on your behalf.
When we (journalists) are out at the scene of a wreck or a fire, or standing in front of you momentarily at a community event trying to get the perfect picture to go with our story, or feverishly taking notes during a school board or city council meeting, it’s because our job is to report what’s going on — good or bad.
The Founding Fathers of our country thought this responsibility — and this avenue to transparency across the United States — was so important that they included it in the Bill of Rights. It’s a job that I and my colleagues take seriously, and being a journalist is a profession I love.
The theme of the 2019 National Newspaper Week is “Think F1rst: Know your Five Freedoms,” referencing the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment. Among them is freedom of the press, which is crucial to our country, our state, our county and our city.
Without freedom of the press, a lot of stories would go untold.
There are some stories some people in the community wish were untold, and this is when the job of a journalist becomes even more important.
Personally, I do not like going out to wrecks, fires, crime scene investigations and tense situations. I would much rather go out to cover the feel-good stories that brighten everyone’s day.
But that isn’t always my job.
My job, and the job of journalists everywhere, is to tell the stories as they happen. That includes reporting on tragic events, issues that make people uncomfortable and decision-making processes on behalf of the public even if the decision makers would rather it not be public. (Cue the Freedom of Information Act and Missouri’s Sunshine Law.)
My job when I go out to cover a story is to talk to people on the scene and do my research to ensure I am telling the complete story, and not just what people want to hear. That means telling people both what they want and need to know. Sometimes those two things do not match.
I am sure there are times when you see me or someone on my staff out covering something and think, “Why are they here? Don’t they know we don’t want them here?”
Our job isn’t to add to the stress of something we are covering or even be part of it, our job is to observe from the outside, report on what happens and then write a story to keep people informed.
In this way, the freedom of the press supports the other freedoms in the First Amendment. Keeping our readers in the know about current events and government actions helps them make informed decisions to speak out, worship and assemble how they choose.
Candidate profiles leading up to election day help voters cast ballots with confidence on election day. Stories about new businesses in town help consumers decide how and where to spend their hard-earned money.
Consider the alternative. If journalists avoided any story that made someone uncomfortable, you might not know about why your property taxes changed from last year, what developers have planned for nearby land, why the fire code has changed or why the local recycling drop-off has had to close for weeks at a time.
And it should be noted, the newspaper isn’t the same now as it was 20 years ago, 10 years ago, five years ago or even what it will be in a future five years.
However, one thing will remain the same about newspapers. They fill in the gaps when we as everyday citizens aren’t able to experience events, government meetings and celebrations ourselves. Newspapers help keep us up to date on what is happening around us, what decisions are being made by our elected leaders and how all of it affects us.
Imagine for a second what it would be like if there were a wreck and we all had to drive out to the scene in order to find out what happened. Doesn’t seem very productive does it?
That is where the newspaper and its staff come in. Our job is to get the information out as fast and accurately as possible. These days, at the Daily Star-Journal and other newspapers, we have print and digital options to be even more timely with our news reports.
When journalists fall short, which happens because we are human, our job is to own up to our mistakes, correct them and do better next time.
Our jobs are to represent our community, our papers, our families and ourselves.
My staff and I take this job very seriously. Even when I am at home, I am always keeping my eyes and ears open for a story that needs to be told.
No one can be at every event, attend every meeting or participate in every activity that interests them. The newspaper helps fills in those gaps.
And at the end of the day, publishing that information is my right, my job and my passion.
