Often characterized as the separation of church and state, the freedom of religion is foundational to American society and to any healthy society today.
“Separation of church and state” means that the government may not establish a state-sponsored religion, but neither may it prohibit people from freely practicing their own religion.
In other words, the government cannot require you to practice Catholicism, but neither can it require you to practice secularism nor atheism.
You have the constitutional right to worship (or not) as your conscience dictates.
As a convictional Christian, I am grateful for this provision and believe it serves our community well, enabling it to flourish.
For starters, though, I believe King Jesus is Lord over all things, I believe the Bible when it says we can only enjoy all that God has for us when we freely and lovingly enter into a relationship with Him through faith in Jesus Christ.
Meaning, were the government to require you to come worship at a church, your presence there and “worship” of God would not be willingly but compulsory.
In which case, God would not be pleased by your presence and you’d be nowhere closer to truly knowing Him.
Freedom of religion allows you the space to come get to know God in the way He desires to be known.
Also, religious liberty allows me, as a convictional Christian, to speak openly into the public square.
There are many issues facing our community, from homelessness and hunger to substance abuse. I believe these issues are not God’s desire for any person and that He calls us to pursue justice for all.
And yet, when I do so, I do so from a basis of faith.
I serve in various roles in our community because I believe my relationship with Jesus compels me to. Moreover, when I speak publicly on these issues, I do so from a place of faith.
In other words, freedom of religion allows me to pursue the well-being of our community according to my faith. I do not have to be silent as to why I am active.
That same principle rings true for everyone in our city. You are free to address and influence issues based on your worldview, to help shape public practice according to your religion or lack thereof.
Government ought to be secular in the sense that it does not favor one religion over any other worldview. However, a government that seeks to be amoral or use secular moral reasoning alone will soon find itself adrift amid the sea of ever-changing public opinion.
A transcendent moral law is needed which can ground the human and political rights that we cherish today. This is, ultimately, the reason why Christians allow our political conscience to be properly informed by our faith.
Separation of church and state, properly understood, is a foundational principle that secures the rights and privileges of all citizens under a government and ensures that both government and church function according to their God-given roles.
I believe it enables our city to flourish for all, and I believe I have seen this ring true in our community.
