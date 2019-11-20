Flu season is underway, don’t forget to wash your hands and it’s never too late to get your flu shot.
To help reduce flu-related illness and hospitalizations in Missouri, Home State Health is sharing flu prevention tips and promoting healthy behaviors, including immunization and good hygiene, as part of its Fluvention campaign.
During the 2018-2019 flu season, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the flu shot reduced the risk of illness by about 47 percent in vaccinated people.
As a result, influenza-like illnesses only accounted for 4.3 percent of outpatient medical visits in the U.S., compared to 7.7 percent during the 2017-2018 season.
Stay Healthy this flu season
The CDC says the flu shot reduces risk by 40 to 60 percent on average, yet only 50 percent of Missouri residents received a flu shot in the 2018-2019 season.
Everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine each year.
The CDC notes the following groups are at higher risk for complication:
Pregnant women
Children younger than age 5, but especially children younger than age 2
People 65 years of age and older
People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions
Additional healthy habits to help prevent the flu and other illnesses include:
Getting enough sleep
Exercise
Avoiding stress
Eating a healthy diet
Drinking plenty of fluids
Avoiding contact with people who are sick
