Right now, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has the ability to attack the United States without firing a single shot by utilizing its choke hold on the global pharmaceutical supply chain.
The majority of key ingredients, biologic components and raw materials used to manufacture pharmaceuticals come from China, giving the CCP the power to disrupt and manipulate supply chains used for our military’s medicine.
This unambiguously creates a grave national security threat that must be rectified.
The Pharmaceutical Independence Long-Term Readiness Reform Act, which I have introduced with California Rep. John Garamendi, would take the first step to reduce dependency on the Chinese to manufacture our military’s medications.
It would also identify ways to purchase more American-made raw materials, medicines and vaccines for our troops.
If the Chinese government tomorrow decided to halt its pharmaceutical supply chain and slam the brakes on the production of critical ingredients that go into our service members’ medications, considerable damage could be done to the integrity of our entire national security apparatus.
We have essentially allowed the Chinese to weaponize their pharmaceutical industry against the United States.
Not only does our current dependency on China highlight a massive vulnerability for our military and open the possibility of a deliberate manipulation of its medical supplies, but the Chinese government’s lack of proper oversight and regulatory standards on prescription drugs is also deeply problematic for the overall health of the people who defend our country.
For example, Heparin is a blood thinner used by doctors before surgical procedures or prescribed to help manage blood clots.
However, many people who use the drug have recently told their doctors that they experienced severe reactions to the drug.
After testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the cases of negative reactions were traced to tainted biologic ingredients produced in China.
Unfortunately, there are not enough inspectors or monetary resources we as a nation can send abroad to ensure that the current supply chains are pure and intact.
That’s why this legislation will require the Department of Defense to work with other federal agencies to identify ways we can invest in the domestic production of pharmaceutical drugs for our nation’s military that will diversify and end our dependency on dangerous and unstable supply chains.
This is a very real issue with grave concerns — not only for our national security, but for the health of all our service members and their families.
I hope that more of my fellow members of Congress will join these efforts to end our reliance on geopolitical adversaries for our prescription drugs and do more to incentivize manufacturing of our military’s medications right here in America.
