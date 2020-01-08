Grier concludes statewide tour of Missouri, offers his vision for 2020

Missouri is an extraordinary place.
We do it all here, from making every bottle of French's mustard and Oscar Meyer wiener in the country to developing a cluster of talent that is going to lead the world in geospatial engineering and agricultural technology.
We make toolboxes and raise cattle.
Our state is home to every single B-2 bomber in the world.
But what does our future hold?
Do we have a clear vision to lead us forward into the next decade?
Over the past several months, I traveled across the state to meet with business owners, blue collar workers, community leaders and economic development professionals to find out what is driving our economy.
And not just in big words and platitudes, I wanted to know what is happening at the ground level.
What is driving the decision making of business owners investing in our communities?
How are those decisions affected by policy coming out of our Capitol?
Are there specific needs within industry sectors?
Are there industry sectors being overlooked?
What I found is pretty extraordinary and encouraging.
There were a few common themes that emerged.
Nearly every community shared concern about the shortage of skilled workers.
Without workers to fill new jobs, it is hard to grow.
I saw communities working together, sharing ideas and resources, reinforcing good progress and finding solutions to collective challenges.
Many areas recognize their core strengths and are actively working to capitalize on them.
Sedalia is a shining example.
Sedalia is really good at manufacturing.
The key to manufacturing is distribution.
In order to distribute you need rail and road.
They have the road, but need additional rail capacity.
So, what does the business community do?
In Sedalia, they created a plan to build a new rail spur and worked with their public sector partner Jessica Craig who leads the economic development team.
The new rail spur will allow business to grow and continue to thrive.
Between the Fort Leonard Wood Army and Whiteman Air Force bases there are thousands of highly skilled workers re-entering civilian life every year.
The business communities near those bases recognize the opportunity to utilize those highly skilled workers to fill existing jobs, and create new jobs, in their community.
The Sustainable Ozarks Partnership (one of the more impressive business/civic groups I met with) is looking beyond the mission of Fort Leonard Wood to diversify and strengthen the region.
Exciting things are happening in Springfield, Columbia and Rolla.
In Springfield, the Chamber of Commerce led by Ryan Mooney and others are leveraging the power of university resources with the innovation and entrepreneurship community.
The astonishingly low unemployment rate of 1.7 percent is clear proof their strategy is working. I
n Rolla and Columbia, vibrant business communities are thriving around the universities.
Both are actively engaged in supporting the business community which is thriving on the innovation, creativity and invention which can naturally emerge around a healthy higher learning environment.
In Cape Girardeau, leadership accurately recognize the natural asset of their location on a river. Plans are in the works to grow their port, which will drive activity in distribution.
The two economic engines anchoring the east and west ends of the state, St. Louis and Kansas City, have immeasurable opportunities budding (too many to list here).
Missouri's economy is robust and thriving, but we can do much more.
We must continue to grow our cross-community collaboration until it is in place in every community in our state.
We must promote Missouri as we travel and do business.
We must all become ambassadors for our state and the opportunities here in person via social media.
Simple things like sharing all the great stories about our state that Missouri Partnership organization shares every day on their social channels is an easy action that can pay big dividends for economic attraction efforts.
Working together at all levels, across all industries and walks of life, will enable us to show the world just how much Missouri has to offer and can create growth across our great state for decades to come.
