The start of a new school year was always bittersweet for me growing up, and still is today.
I loved my summer breaks.
I loved doing book clubs with my mom, going to the library, playing backyard softball, going on vacations, going to the pool and water parks, working in my grandma and grandpa's garden, mowing with my grandpa, going fishing and just relaxing.
But my least favorite time of year was Aug. 1.
This was the sign for me that a new school year was almost here.
*Insert deep sigh here.*
The next week or so was tough for me.
I still had summer fun left but it was slowly winding down.
The decision of what to do with my last few days of freedom were tough.
Before I knew it, those last few days were gone.
It was time for a new school year to start.
However, the last couple days of summer always gave me new hope and excitement.
It was like the dread that I had in my mind for the last week did not exist.
I enjoyed getting new school supplies with my mom, going clothes shopping with my grandma, then ending the summer with my dad taking us out for ice cream before school got started once again before my grandpa called to wish me luck on the first day of school.
I was always so excited to meet my new teachers, see my friends and reconnect after a summer apart.
Back-to-School Night/Meet the Teacher Night had me ready to go for a new year.
I remember going around making sure all my friends knew where I was sitting and trying to convince them to sit by me.
Now that I am three years removed from the daily schooling routine, I miss it.
I miss that excitement and fresh start that came with each school year.
I felt like summer was a reset for me.
If I had a bad year the year before, this was a new start for me.
If I had a good year, this was a chance to build on that.
While I may not be in the daily school routine myself, I am not completely removed from the new year hype.
My wife is headed into her third year of teaching.
The new school year has basically already started for her though.
She has been working on her classroom for the last two weeks.
We have made numerous trips to the store for each new project she tackles in her classroom.
This is what make me love the start of a new year so much.
There is excitement, high expectations and a genuine passion to get back into a daily rhythm.
So as you head back to school this year, good luck.
Don't let last year determine how this year will go for you.
This new school year is a blank slate.
