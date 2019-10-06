One of our First Amendment rights, fundamental to our American understanding of government, is the freedom of religion, or the separation of church and state.
When so many folks are declaring that this is a Christian nation founded on Christian principals, we may wonder why such a freedom is important. If we are all Christians, why can’t we have a Christian nation?
First off, we obviously are not all Christians.
Our nation, even our town of Warrensburg, is home to a variety of religious faiths and inclinations.
From our varying forms of Christianity, to our Muslim neighbors, to the international community at the University of Central Missouri, there are many and varied forms of faith in our community. Add to that secular humanists, agnostics and atheists, and we can see why we might want to make room and find welcome for all within our town.
Freedom of religion means everyone is free to worship the god they serve in the way that is most familiar and meaningful to them.
Even among those who claim the identity of Christian within the community of Warrensburg, there is great variety. Spend some time at our varying churches on Sunday morning and you will hear a lot of different messages. From different forms of music, to different rules about who is welcome to participate in the sacraments, to differing interpretations of the Bible, there is a lot of variety in our town.
Our First Amendment rights guarantee this variety, and this is good for everyone, for who has the authority to say which church is right and which church is wrong?
We might all feel like we are going to the “right” church, and I am sure you can imagine others feel that way too. Wouldn’t it be a sorry state of affairs if the government decided which church we had to go to? This is why separation of church and state and freedom of religion are so important to us.
But why can’t we have a Christian nation?
Because a marriage of church and state always leads to corruption of both the religion and the nation.
From the days of the early popes and the Holy Roman Empire, to the church-sanctioned atrocities of World War II, to the recent religious and ethnic cleansing of the Muslim Rohingya in Buddhist Myanmar, one can clearly see that when we allow the church and the state to share leadership, we open the doorway for violence and discrimination in the name of God.
Nothing good can ever come of that, and it is a danger we must constantly warn against.
This is why we must demand the separation of church and state.
My Presbyterian (PCUSA) denomination has always supported freedom of religion and separation of church and state as part of our fundamental understanding of the gospel.
One of our oldest New Testament texts, 1 Corinthians 12:3 lifts up one of the earliest creedal statements of the church, “Jesus is Lord.” This was as much a political statement in the early Roman world as it was a religious statement. Under Roman rule, everyone was called to declare “Caesar is Lord,” and those who failed to do so were threatened with the penalty of death.
To declare “Jesus is Lord” is to declare that one’s ultimate faith is placed in God and not an empire.
While dedication to our country is an important part of the life of a citizen, it is vital that our national pride and dedication remain separate from our faith in God.
Here in Warrensburg, we have a wonderful opportunity to worship God (or not!) in any way that we see fit. This is a fundamental right of those living in the United States of America and one of our founding principles.
Freedom of religion is a right for all people living in our country, and I for one am glad that you can come to a church like mine or go to a church that suits you better.
Let us embrace all expressions of faith and let us offer welcome to all our brothers and sisters here in the community of Warrensburg and in this great nation.
