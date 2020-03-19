As we tread into unprecedented territory, we all play a role in getting through these challenging times.
There are still unknowns and uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, hence the fear for so many.
One thing is clear, though, Americans are willing to band together to make sacrifices for the safety of those most at-risk if they are infected.
The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal is joining the fight against the spread of the virus by shifting our interaction with customers from in-person to telephone, email and other electronic means.
This means that, although our office will be closed to the public, we will still continue to proudly serve our readers and advertisers.
We expect this change to last at least until March 31 and possibly longer.
If you need to reach us, call (660) 747-8123. We will answer the phones between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You can also find specific emails for staff members at dailystarjournal.com/site/contact.html.
Although there are no confirmed cases at this time of COVID-19 in Johnson County, we all can plan ahead and take preventative measures.
As always, we will continually update our website (dsjnow.com) and our mobile app (DSJ NOW) with news updates and information.
You can also follow along with us on Twitter (@dsj_now).
Business will go on here at the newspaper, and life will go on for all of us.
We just need to stick together and support each other, which is something Warrensburg has always excelled at.
