Oh Black Friday, a bargain shoppers dream and a Thanksgiving lovers nightmare.
I love to shop, I really do.
I am all about finding a deal.
My mom and I have a competition to see who can find the best deal while out shopping.
Black Friday is a deal shoppers dream day. Or two days. Or week. Or however long Black Friday lasts now.
I was looking at the Black Friday ads as they came out and was shocked to see that stores are staying open all day on Thanksgiving.
Seriously?
And some of them are not even running their specials until Friday morning.
But there are some that start their specials on Thursday afternoon in their stores.
Is this really what we have come to? No day of rest? No time to relax? No time kick your feet up and just be still for a moment?
We truly live in an on-the-go world.
Black Friday is a prime example.
You may even be reading this column while standing in line waiting for a deal.
Now do not get me wrong, I think Black Friday has some tremendous upsides.
The deals help people gets gifts or essentials that they might not get otherwise. Families plan their morning to work together a team to get all the best deals.
So I am not against Black Friday.
Again, I love to shop and find a deal.
Deals though aren't worth it to me if they get in the way of my relaxation or the relaxation of others.
I miss when stores were closed on Thanksgiving.
It was always such a weird feeling to be driving to our Thanksgiving dinner and the parking lots of major retailers were empty.
I then began to appreciate that.
That truly was a day of rest.
But as you can see, that is not the way it is now.
Now, Thanksgiving is just another day in the shopping world.
And now thanks to the internet, you don't even have to leave your house to get a Black Friday deal.
I would argue that is a positive because you don't have to leave what you are doing and stand in line for hours just to save a buck.
Then again, shopping is shopping.
I agree, there are some really good deals out there. But at what price are they worth it?
Each person can answer that on their own.
For me though, since Thanksgiving is my favorite time of year, family time trumps all deals.
So, I hope you find a great deal this Black Friday but don't get caught up in the deal that everything else becomes a second thought.
