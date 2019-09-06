All summer long I have been feeling BLUE — Royal Blue that is.
But now that fall is quickly approaching, I think I am coming down with the fever — the Mahomes Magic Fever that is.
No, I am not sick or feeling down in the dumps.
All spring and summer long I have been following my favorite baseball team, the Royals (or as I refer to them, the Boys in Royal Blue).
Through thick and thin I have followed along as a spring full of hope has turned into a long and trying season.
But then late July and August hit and I started to feel that fever that I felt during the football season last year.
The fever that brings an explosive offense, a rebuilt defense and in my opinion, the best quarterback in the league.
You just never know what you are going to get with the Kansas City Chiefs offense.
Well, you know you are going to get production you just don’t know where that will come from.
As a die-hard Royals fan, it is nice that this Chiefs season brings with it high hopes and anticipation.
Don’t get me wrong, I love baseball season but when your team is struggling from the beginning, it seems like the season will never end.
So to have the Chiefs to look forward to in the fall is something that has always made me love being a fan of Kansas City athletics.
Preseason football is always a tease for me, though.
On the one hand, football is back. On the other hand, the final scores of the games don’t determine whether you are on your way to the Super Bowl or not.
That all gets cleared this week though.
The anticipation of training camp is over.
Now is the time to see if the Chiefs defense has really gotten better, how the Colts will respond to losing their franchise quarterback just days before the season, if Ezekiel Elliott will live up to being the highest paid running back and which teams will surprise us as they do each year.
Spring brings a true sense of hope and renewal after a cold winter. However, the fall brings a sense of renewal of its own.
From big cities to tiny country towns, the game of football draws people together at all levels.
So enjoy this renewed sense of hope and maybe you too will find yourself catching the Mahomes Magic Fever.
Happy Red Friday!
