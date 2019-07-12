Frog season can be a great way to enjoy the outdoors in the summer time.
When most other fishing seems to slow down, frogging can be an exciting and rewarding outdoor adventure.
Frog legs can offer a great meal for those who participate in this activity.
Bullfrogs and greenfrogs are the two species that this season applies to.
Frog season commenced at sunset on June 30 and runs through October 31.
Bullfrogs and greenfrogs can be taken both by hunting and fishing depending on what methods you use.
It is very important that you purchase the right permit if you are fishing or hunting.
If you choose to take frogs under a hunting permit, the legal methods are .22 caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, bow, crossbow, atlatl or by hand or hand net.
Holders of a fishing permit may take frogs by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing or pole and line.
Additionally, an artificial light may be used to aid in taking frogs.
The daily limit for bullfrogs and green frogs is eight in the aggregate and the possession limit is sixteen bullfrogs and greenfrogs in the aggregate.
As always, be sure to check the Wildlife Code of Missouri for full hunting and fishing regulations.
Also, before going out, check area regulations which may have further restrictions.
