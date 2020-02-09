At the January meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action, the decision was made to reiterate the request, of area restaurants, caterers and others engaged in public dining services to review their policies and procedures to ensure that single-use, plastic drinking straws are only being distributed to those customers who want them.
The continuing request is being made by CEA in order to encourage us all to take a small step toward reducing the wave of plastic that ends up in our landfills and spilling out into our shared environment.
With over 300-million Americans, the use of just two-straws-per-day-per-person amounts to over 600-million straws in our nation’s disposal stream each day.
And many of those straws enter our waterways – streams, lakes, ponds and rivers – where they break down into particulate matter and are ingested by amphibians and marine life.
We don’t even know the full long-term consequences of that.
But it’s a situation that we can all help to mitigate by refusing single-use plastic straws when they’re offered by an eating establishment.
You’re the customer.
It’s your decision.
If you don’t need a straw, tell your attendant you don’t want one.
It’s obvious that single-use plastic straws are not the only environmental concern facing our world today, but they represent some particular problems: Plastic straws are too lightweight to be processed efficiently by mechanical sorters; they are often flushed into gutters and storm drains where they end up in streams, waterways and oceans; within bodies of water, plastics break down into minuscule-sized pieces known as “micro plastics,” where they have deleterious effects on marine animals and fish; and its estimated that by 2050, 99% of all sea bird species will have ingested plastic.
CEA hopes that the many fine eateries in Johnson County will take us up on our suggestion to provide plastic straws to customers only upon request.
It’s by working tougher in this way that we can make our environment more resilient for the many decades – and generations – that lie ahead.
Citizens for Environmental Action Agency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.