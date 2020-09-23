The General Assembly returned to the State Capitol Building for the constitutionally-mandated annual veto session.
The Missouri Constitution requires the General Assembly to meet each year in September to consider bills that were vetoed by the governor.
While in veto session, legislators have the opportunity to override the governor’s vetoes if they can obtain two-thirds majorities in each chamber to support the motion.
For the 2020 veto session, we had two vetoed bills to consider as well as line-item vetoes in 11 appropriations bills.
HB 1854, which dealt with local governments, was vetoed by the governor, who said it had too many subjects that did not relate to the original purpose of the bill.
He also vetoed SB 718, which related to military affairs, saying it created a new department that could only be created with a constitutional amendment.
While the House chose not to override the governor’s vetoes on the non-appropriations bill, we did approve an override motion for one of the budgetary line-item vetoes.
HB 2004 contained $140,000 in funding meant to compensate businesses for unexpected tax liability that had resulted from a reinterpretation of the tax code done by the Missouri Department of Revenue.
The funding was vetoed by the governor who said the state would not pay for the costs incurred by taxpayers because of current economic conditions.
The House approved a motion to override the governor’s veto by a vote of 138-6.
Mike Moon who made the veto override motion said, “I don’t believe for one minute that anyone in this body believes the government agency should be allowed to run roughshod over law-abiding citizens; wreaking financial havoc upon their businesses and their livelihood.”
He added, “These shenanigans must be stopped. Let’s do just that by returning to the people of Missouri what is theirs.”
While the House approved the motion with a bipartisan majority, the veto override was not completed by the Senate. Therefore, the governor’s veto will stand.
In the history of the state, the legislature has successfully overridden 119 vetoes.
Of those overrides, 49 have been on budget line-items and 70 have been on non-appropriations bills.
Prior to the administration of Gov. Jay Nixon, veto overrides had been extremely rare with the legislature completing a total of only 22 overrides in its history.
During Nixon’s eight years in office, the number of veto overrides increased dramatically as the Missouri General Assembly overrode 97 of his vetoes.
The special session called by Gov. Parson to address the rise of violent crime in the state has come to a close.
On the House side, we adjourned Wednesday afternoon without taking up the final three bills called for by the governor.
However, the House and Senate did agree with the House on two bills. The bills, now on their way to governor’s office for signature, are:
- HB 66 is meant to strengthen efforts to protect witnesses so they can provide key testimony that will put violent criminals behind bars. It creates the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund, which will allow the Department of Public Safety to disburse money to law enforcement agencies for the purposes of providing for the security of witnesses, potential witnesses, and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations. The funds are subject to appropriations from the General Assembly.
- HB 46 is designed to help the City of St. Louis to fill the more than 140 open positions it currently has on its police force. The bill would eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the City. This proposal would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the City of St. Louis to be a resident of the City. The elimination of the existing residency requirement would last until September 1, 2023. Supporters say the bill is needed to put more “boots on the ground” to help the City address its rising homicide rate.
The House had originally passed and sent five bills containing the governor’s priorities to the Senate.
However, the Senate returned three of the bills to the House with changes.
The House then opted to adjourn rather than take up the modified bills that addressed the admissibility of witness statements and penalties for the unlawful use of weapons.
Following the conclusion of session, the members of House leadership issued the following statement: “The House today finished moving legislation requested by the governor to combat the growth of violent crime in Missouri. We are excited to have passed several significant measures to provide additional resources for law enforcement officers and protect the witnesses against violent criminals. The House is committed to continue working with Gov. Parson in the next regular session in our fight to reduce the occurrences of violent crime in Missouri.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.