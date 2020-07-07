Wednesday, July 8, marks the start of the 2020 Best of the ’Burg.
This is the fifth year the Daily Star-Journal has sponsored this reader’s choice contest. Best of the ’Burg allows community members to give recognition to their favorite business and services in town.
The fourth annual Best of the ’Burg was a success with more than 5,000 voters casting just shy of 71,000 votes across the more than 115 categories.
The business or individuals receiving the most votes are recognized as the Best of the ’Burg. The businesses with the next two highest vote totals in each category are recognized as a STAR Business.
Being named Best of the ’Burg or a STAR Business is an honor, and you’ll see banners and certificates proclaiming this sought-after status displayed proudly throughout the community by the winners.
Shoppers, diners and clients who see the award certificates behind the front desks or in the entryways of local establishments, or the banners displayed in front of businesses and on billboards in and around town, know they are patronizing the best that Warrensburg has to offer.
To help spread the word about your favorite places and people in town, cast a ballot in this year’s contest. You can vote online at dsjnow.com/bestoftheburg or vote using the paper ballot that appears in the Daily Star-Journal and Star Advertiser.
Ballots will be in the Friday DSJ newspaper on July 17, 24 and 31. Ballots will also be printed in the Star Advertiser on Wednesdays on July 8, 22 and 29. If you need an extra ballot, the DSJ can be purchased from one of the rack locations throughout town. A rack locator is available at dailystarjournal.com/site/rack_locations.html.
Paper ballots can be mailed to the Daily Star-Journal at P.O. Box 68, Warrensburg, MO 64093.
If voting digitally, participants can vote once a day beginning at 8 a.m. July 8.
All ballots must be in possession of the Daily Star-Journal by 4 p.m. Aug. 3 to be counted.
A special publication listing all of this year’s winners will be published after the votes are tallied.
So make your voice heard! Vote early, vote often and show some love to your favorite businesses and individuals in Warrensburg.
