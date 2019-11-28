As I thought about writing a column for Thanksgiving, I was struggling what to write on.
I wrote about family traditions last year, and to me that is what Thanksgiving is. Thanksgiving is a time of family for me.
So I thought on it. What should I write about?
I thought long and hard. But nothing.
How do I write the perfect column to encompass the feeling of Thanksgiving? I thought I did that last year.
I just couldn’t find the right words to say.
I mean, I love Thanksgiving. So shouldn’t this be easier?
Everywhere I went it was on my mind, just nothing seemed right.
Then it hit me one night.
My wife, Alyson, and I had just finished cleaning up the kitchen for the night and were sitting down to watch “How I Met Your Mother” before calling it a night.
I walked into the living room and plopped myself in my big, lazy recliner.
It feels like a load is lifted when I hit my chair.
I am sure we all have our own version of a “lazy chair.”
That one place that when you are there, nothing else matters.
Brilliant.
Why did I not think of this sooner?
That’s what Thanksgiving is to me.
A time of rest, relaxation and just taking a load off.
Coincidentally, that means more time in my lazy chair.
But my lazy chair is not confined to just my house. I pretty much have a version of it anywhere I go, my parent’s house, my grandparent’s house, the list goes on.
My lazy chair is the one place I can easily go and have comfort.
It’s pretty hard to be stressed while sitting in my lazy chair.
I think that is why I try to avoid it when I am mad or having a rough day.
I know that if I sit in my chair, I will think clearer and realize that I was acting foolish, and I don’t want to look foolish.
My lazy chair is where I find physical rest.
This then allows me to clear my mind and find mental and spiritual rest as well.
As I really thought about it, that is the meaning of Thanksgiving to me.
It’s not about the food, the decorations, the preparation or shopping the next day, it’s about rest.
I often catch myself living in a “what is next world.”
What do I have to do next? What about after that? And after that? And after that?
And it just piles on from there.
My lazy chair doesn’t allow for that though.
It makes me step back and realize what I have.
It’s a friendly reminder that I have it pretty good.
It reminds me that I have comfort and care at home.
It slows me down and helps me reflect.
That is a favorite part of Thanksgiving for me, we go a lot of places but at each place I find my “lazy chair” and feel at home.
When I am in my lazy chair, nothing else gets in the way of my relaxation.
So, what better spot to write this piece than from my lazy chair.
My chair reminds me of all that I have to be grateful for.
I am thankful for my family, my friends, my neighbors (who are basically family), my church family, my coworkers, the people I interact with on a daily basis and get to write stories about and my job.
But sometimes, it’s just nice to have a break and focus on my family, while sitting in my lazy chair enjoying their company.
So, I hope you too can find your lazy chair this week. I hope life allows you to just sit for a minute and be lazy.
I hope you get time to reflect and take a short break.
I know I am looking forward to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.