When I was a kid, we’d collect pop bottles to return them for the deposit. We would use our earnings to buy tickets for the movies. Before the main attraction would come on, we would often see a news reel entitled “Time Marches On,” which gave information that a kid could hardly find interest in. Then the March of Dimes would come on telling us how important giving is to lots of people. And finally, we’d see the large screen showing a roaring lion encircled with the words, Arts Gratia Artists.
A few years later I learned that was Latin for “Art for the Sake of Art,” and even later I learned that the expression represented a change in the philosophic approach to art, a change that no longer viewed art as responsible for formulating, promoting or developing moral, political or functional values. Rather, the new philosophy viewed art as having its own intrinsic value, a perception or interpretation of the vision of the artist, either in print, visual art or the performing arts.
The Warrensburg Arts Commission was established by the City Council to establish and oversee programs related to public awareness of, accessibility to, participation in and support for arts and cultural activities in the city of Warrensburg.
The visionary statement of the Arts Commission holds that Warrensburg aspires to be a community in which artistic diversity and excellence are celebrated, supported and available to all.
And the mission statement commits the Arts Commission to provide Warrensburg with leadership for city government in supporting arts and cultural affairs by recommending programs and policies to enhance public awareness and appreciation of the fine and performing arts and by facilitating economic sustainability of the arts through various funding and resource opportunities that develop, sustain and promote artistic diversity and excellence in the community.
Recently, two new members, Ray Crisp and Ellie Schmutz, were seated on the commission, and five people were appointed to second terms: Laura Lockhart, Stephanie Sekelsky, Cindy Bechtol, Aerin Sentgeorge and Jay Linhardt. At the same meeting on Nov. 25, Lockhart was elected as chair, Bechtol as vice chair and Aerin Sentgeorge as secretary. Cindy Cabel, City Clerk, serves as the City Council’s liaison. Two members left the commission after having served two terms each: Gary Grigsby and Christian Cutler.
Members of the Commission share a strong bond with the arts, the arts both as having an intrinsic value and appearing in many of the functioning things that make our lives more pleasant. Yes, a painting on the wall of a bowl of fruit and loaf of bread (art for the sake of art) and a functioning toaster in a unique and pleasing design grace our homes and yield pleasure and sometimes inspiration.
