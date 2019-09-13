Selected items from September 1994
• On the 3rd, the University of Miami established a new record for consecutive home wins with its 58th home victory defeating Georgia Southern 56-0. That broke the University of Alabama’s home record of 57.
• San Francisco’s wide receiver Jerry Rice eclipsed Jim Brown’s career touchdown record with 127 on the 5th when he scored three TD’s, one on the ground and two in the air.
• Andre Agassi won his first US Open Title on the 11th. He went on to become the first male player to win all four Grand Slam tournaments.
• Pigpen said in a “Peanuts” cartoon on the 12th, “The world is filled with Mondays.”
Local items from September 1994
• In a game that started at 12:01 a.m. on the 1st, the Mules football team, coached by Terry Noland, shut out Northern Iowa, 46-0.
• A picture on the 7th showed independent cutter Jim Mieser high in a tree on West Gay Street as he worked to fell a damaged tree.
• Laura Culp, playing in the team’s second position after losing her No. 1 slot to Kristy Larson, was the only Warrensburg High School player to win a match from Blue Springs South High. Before the loss to South, Warrensburg had won five straight.
• Marsha and Bill McKnight celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church on the 26th.
• On the 29th, it was announced the Talking Mules at what is now the University of Central Missouri would host its annual Show-Me Tournament, which would draw teams from across the Midwest. The event would feature an experimental competition, “Officiated Debate,” created by Sam Cox and Clifton Adams.
Personal perspective for September 1994
As with its athletic program in Division II, UCM has had a winning tradition in debate and public performance competition within its associations. Starting at least with Harold Sampson’s direction in the 1960s, the forensics team has been associated with winning.
That tradition was advanced by Jim Floyd and then by Sam Cox through 1994 and continued by Harold Lawson until the end of the century. Art Rennels and Jack Rogers have maintained the winning reputation until now. The students, of course, deserve the credit.
