Selected items from September 1999
• On the 2nd, Avis Green Tucker was among those honored with the Yates Medallion at William Jewel College in Liberty. Others honored were Lamar Hunt, Mary Kay, Herman Johnson and Robert Kipp.
• In the “B.C.” comic on the 7th, when B.C. met Anno Domini, B.C. said “Hello, A.D.” and Anno said, “Good bye, B.C.”
• On Sept. 8, the results from a survey commissioned by the White House showed that seven in 10 drug users worked full time. Barry McCaffrey, the White House drug policy director, said, “The typical drug user is not poor and unemployed.”
Local items from September 1999
• On the campus of what is now the University of Central, Russell Helm, director of information services, reported on the 2nd the results of a test on the university’s computer system to safeguard student records with the upcoming change to a new century. The system passed this Y2K test, according to Helm “Results are very positive …,” he said. “Our staff worked actively on this for six months.”
• Chris Jueschke along with his wife, Rainie, honored his parents, Barbara and Charles, on their 40th wedding anniversary with a dinner at Crown Center on the 4th.
• An ad from Homestead Electronics on the 7th: A cellular phone, activation and 60 minutes of airtime for $69.65.
• “It’s real important for us to score first,” said head coach Al Iantorno of the Jennies soccer team on the 17th after the team defeated Southwest Baptist, 4-0.
Personal perspective for September 1999
The adage “Life has no control group” never applied more than in the lead-up to the new century and the Y2K controversy. The fear was that computers, which controlled everything even then, would stop working when their counters needed to go to 2000. The programs that controlled these machines allowed only two digits for the year. Since they had all been written in the 1900s, programmers saved space and omitted the 19 altogether.
Much money was spent rewriting these programs to accommodate the year 2000. We will never know what would have happen had these corrections not been made. What we know is that it clearly stimulated the economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.