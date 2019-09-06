Selected items from September 1984
• In the “Shoe” cartoon on the 5th, Cosmo said he thought the office was in trouble when he saw a coffee cup with the computer repairman’s name on it.
• Alex Trebek hosted as “Jeopardy” aired its first show in syndication on the 10th.
• In his column “Washington Today” on the 11th, Barry Schweid predicted no movement in the nuclear disarmament talks between the USA and the Soviet Union until after President Ronald Reagan was reelected.
• Sept. 14, President Reagan wrote a letter to the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith. In the letter, he stated opposition to a regular, organized prayer in public schools, but affirmed his believe that prayer should be allowed in schools.
Local items from September 1984
• The Fall Fiesta in Holden, Sept. 6-8, was the 100th annual fair in the city. Fair Chairman Dr. John Yoder said that the city had planned a fair in 1883 but it was rained out.
• In Jeanne McMeekin’s “Backward Glances” for Sept. 7, 1939, the approaching war was prompting food shortages, but there was no lack of clothes to buy; however, temperatures in excess of 100 degrees for the first week of that month prevented most people from shopping.
• The settlement of the automobile strike prompted Lotspeich Automotive, where cars were stockpiled in expectation of a longer strike, to place an ad for 1984 cars on the 25th: GMC Suburban, $16,337; Buick Regal, $12,810; Pontiac Grand Prix, $11,430; Buick Century, $9,696; and Olds Cutless Supreme, $11,068.
Personal perspective for September 1984
Once the semester settled down that September, during breaks we speech faculty did reflect on George Orwell’s book “1984.” Oppression, even in the Soviet Union, seemed to be abating.
Still, opinions varied on how much individual freedoms and privacy had eroded. One thing that wasn’t in dispute: We valued personal privacy. I remember a reluctance to use mobile phones because the messages could be intercepted by surveillance devices and sometimes inadvertently by other phones.
That value seems nearly nonexistent in today’s society. Of course, it isn’t the government that is invading our privacy — well not primarily. Signing a privacy waiver seems the cost of living in today’s electronic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.