Selected items from September 1979
• On Sept. 1, a court in Los Angeles ordered actor Clayton Moore to stop wearing the Lone Ranger mask. Moore had worn the mask in the television series from 1949 to 1951 and again from 1954 to 1957. During those years he also starred as the Lone Ranger in three feature films. In many people’s minds, wearing the mask was more than a nonverbal symbol; to them, Moore was the Lone Ranger.
• The Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon raised $30 million on the 3rd.
• On the issue of married couples not talking to each other on the 5th, Ann Landers reported on a study by Ray Birdwhistell, the father of the study of nonverbal communication. The six-year study found that the happiest married people talked together on the average for 27.5 hours a week and much of that was in discussing directions while traveling in a car.
Local items from September 1979
• Warrensburg defeated Butler, 24-7, on the 7th. Quarterback Robin Fisher lead the passing attack, while Guy Albert and Frank Hays handled the running game.
• Mr. and Mrs. Branden (Buck) Lockard celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Leeton on the 9th.
• On the 10th, Norma Elwell, Warrensburg, was recognized as the Extension Homemaker of the Month. She and her husband had served as foster parents for three children until adopting them.
• The Old Drum Humane Society met on the 27th. Part of their agenda was a discussion to gain city support for the building of an animal shelter.
Personal Perspective for September 1979
Principles of nonverbal communication were always an integral part of my teaching. This was especially true in public speaking. Too often, public speaking was taught as an extension of essay writing. When a presentation is spoken, the dynamics should be different than coldly reading a manuscript.
I was fortunate to have read the unpublished papers of professor Birdwishell because so little of his writings were published. Perhaps, later, I can detail his principles for interpreting actions.
For the present, I’ll just give one: To correctly understand what persons are saying in their gestures, you must know the person; changes in behavior are more significant than any movement itself.
