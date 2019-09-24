Selected items from September 2009
• On Sept. 18, “The Guiding Light” ended its 72-year run on CBS daytime radio and television. After shooting the final episode in Peapack-Gladstone, New Jersey, the cast attended a brief ceremony at the Peapack Reform Church, the site of many weddings and funerals on the show. The series title came from the light placed in the window of the church.
• “Modern Family” premiered on ABC on the 23rd. It starred Ed O‘Neill and Sofia Vergara.
• Angela Merkel was elected for her second term as chancellor of Germany on the 27th.
Local items from September 2009
• As reported on the 4th, pears and parsley were available for the first time during that year at the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market.
• Ruth and Clair Swan observed their 50th anniversary on the 5th at the White Rose Pavilion. Denece Morical and Delbert Crabtree rejoiced on the 27th at the Community Christ Church in recognition of their 50th wedding anniversary.
• On the 14th, the Music Department at the University of Central Missouri presented a free showcase in the Hart Recital Hall. Eric Honour led with Willliam Coogan’s “Flight to Flow Between” on saxophone with live electronics.
• The last day of business for Captain D’s restaurant was Sept. 14. The company’s area director, Kevin White, out of Springfield, wanted everyone locally to know that the closing resulted from an inability to renew the lease on the building.
Personal perspective for September 2009
The one fruit tree that has been productive for me is the Bartlett pear. It has produced more than we can eat, which led me to canning them. Canning is labor intensive.
There are so many recipes for pears, and all provide enjoyment throughout the year. But, did I say it’s labor intensive?
After the first step, though, the work is enjoyable. The first step is peeling, coring, slicing and treating to preserve color. I do that first step, because it is so messy, outdoors, in the shade.
Then, there are the bees. You might think they would be a problem. They aren’t. They are polite and gentle. They land on my hands and eat the nectar. When they do, I feel at one with the universe.
