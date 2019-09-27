Selected Items from September 2014
• Jaime, the Seasonal Veg Head, on the 18th, posted procedures for bruleed (burnt) peaches to be served with ice cream. The essential step is to place them in a freezer covered with brown sugar for 20 minutes before broiling.
• On the 23rd, Pulitzer winner Bill Dodman left NBC to return to print journalism as senior writer for Newsday. Earlier in his career, Dodman had been a reporter for the DSJ.
• Susan, the Whimpy Vegetarian, recommended using a peach to flavor sun tea on the 24th.
Local items from September 2014
• On the 25th, Paul Shaffer, in the column “Garden Corner,” discussed how non-native plants brought to Missouri had caused problems. Shaffer said there were as many as 489 of these invasive plants in the state at that point.
• The following Warrensburg couples celebrated wedding anniversaries that month: Kitty and Jim Brant, 50th, on the 13th; Carole and Larry Quinley, 25th, on the 16th, Sara and Elbert (Junior) Anderson, 50th, on the 19th; Margaret and Oscar Robertson, 50th, on the 25th; and of special note, Deloris and Don Duffer recognized 65 successful years of marriage on the 24th.
• On the 29th, the DSJ received the Gold Medal for the best Missouri community paper for the fourth year in a row. Editor Jack “Miles” Ventimiglia said, “This medal is above all else a reflection of the support of our readers.”
Personal perspective for September 2014
That year I canned both white and yellow peaches for our Christmas peach flambé. Then, the next Mother’s Day, the wind brought down the white peach tree. There was nothing to do but cut it down, which I did after a year of mourning. I did move on and planted three Lady Pink 3-year-old peach trees.
To my surprise, those three trees yielded their first pickable fruit this year. It wasn’t much (18 peaches) but enough to be generous with the first four I picked. I intended to share more from the second picking, but less than I did. The racoons, as they are known to do, selected the exact night to raid. They got eight peaches on the eve of my second picking.
