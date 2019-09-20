Selected items from September 2004
• In “Peanuts” on the 9th, Peppermint Patty asked if she borrowed too much. Charlie Brown responded, “A good lather is half the shave.” Patty shook her head and asked if he was awake.
• Canadian Ed Whitlock set a world record in the marathon for men 70-74 on the 26th with a time of 2:54:48 in Toronto. He was 73. He first broke the three-minute mile at 69 and in 2003 was the first person over 70 to break the three-minute barrier.
Local items from September 2004
• On Sept. 1, Susan Bernt, Leeton, had just returned home from Washington, D.C., where she had represented Missouri as the state’s president of the FFA. Susan is the daughter of Wendi and Timothy Bernt.
• An ad from Warrensburg Farm and Home, now Swisher’s, promoted the Mules’ football home opener against Northwest Missouri State with free tickets and the sponsorship of a fireworks display after the game.
• Ola and Bob Pierceall of Warrensburg celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Warrensburg First Baptist Church on the 12th. Bob Pierceall had married Ola Heizer on Sept. 12, 1954, at the Zion Baptist Church in Malina, Missouri.
• On the 14th, at what is now the University of Central Missouri, its board met with Anne Deming and Allen Koenig, consultants with P. H. Perry, to discuss the search for a new president.
• Carol and David Lee Dennis of Warrensburg announced on Sept. 20 the engagement of their daughter, Neely Dennis, to Jeremy O. Wyatt.
Personal perspective for September 2004
As I told you in June, I was watching a mystery tree that year. The tree was, as its leaves suggested, a pear tree that produced its first fruit last year. The two pears were the best pears I’ve ever eaten. I said I wished you could taste one.
Well, perhaps in the future you can. The tree yielded a dozen pears this year. Obviously, 12 pears don’t go far; however, among the people who got one was the reader who has provided me the most feedback. Hopefully, the young tree will grow to produce ample pears for you all.
