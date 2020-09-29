Selected Items from September 2015
• On the eighth, Stephen Colbert hosted his first “The Late Show” on CBS. The show had been “dark” since the departure of David Letterman in May of that year.
• “Bottom of the 8th” by Liam Fennessy was posted online on the 11th. Fennessy tells the story of Seaver Morett, a teenage boy in New York City on 9/11/2001. Seeing the twin towers ablaze demoralized the boy. Morett, a Mets fan, was named after the Mets’ ace Tom Seaver. When the Mets played the Atlanta Braves in their first home game after the attack of 9/11, the Morett family was in attendance. When the Mets won the game, 3-2, young Seaver saw renewed hope for the future.
• On the 14th, “Dancing with the Stars” started its 21st season on the 14th. Bindi Irwin and her partner Derek Hough were crowned the winning couple on Nov. 24.
• The DSJ celebrated 150 years of community service on the 15th with a reception outside its offices then located on Market Street. The event attracted over 40 people and featured drawings for flowers, subscriptions, pies made by Sandy Allan, and a $200 gift card from Bi-Lo Country Market which was won by Shirley Goin. It was announced there that the paper would shift to a Tuesday to Saturday schedule. Office Manager Darlene Young was the only DSJ member mentioned who is still with the Journal.
• Sept. 16, eleven candidates seeking the nomination for president participated in the prime-time portion of the second debate among Republicans at the Reagan Presidential Library. Real estate developer and reality-tv host Donald Trump was the star of this “Main Event.”
Personal Perspective for September 2015
To me, that September represents a watershed time for entertainment in the United States. Yes, reality television was well established as a major source of our amusement. However, we realized that those shows were contrived for our enjoyment. They were designed to distract us for reality. What was emerging was a new genre of reality show.
You probably read that Tom Seaver, considered the heart of the Miracle Mets, died on Aug. 31 from complications of dementia and COVID-19.
I don’t know if Liam Fennessy’s short story is true or just set in a realistic context. What I know is that it spoke to a reality within us all. That reality is a need for something to lift us up when events demoralize us.
FYI: For the Nov. 3 election, you can register to vote before Oct. 7; absentee voting has already started.
