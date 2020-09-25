Selected Items from September 2010
• The movie “Pride and Prejudice” was released on the 11th. In it, Elizabeth Bennet, played by Keira Knightly, quickly formed a negative impression of Mr. Darcy. Events, over the course of the movie, however, lead her to conclude, “I was entirely wrong about him.”
• On the 16th, Vice President of Admissions and Finance at the University of Central Missouri Betty Roberts talked about the work in progress on what she referred to as UCM’s “front door” along Missouri Highway 13. Stone pillars were being constructed topped by wrought iron fencing. Roberts said the improvements gave a quality first impression to prospective new students.
• Associate Director of Student Financial Assistance Phil Shreves reported on the excellent record UCM graduates had in retiring their student loans on the 23rd.
• Sept. 24, UCM President Charles Ambrose signed an advanced training and education agreement with the Metropolitan Community Colleges to provide courses for adults in Cass County, Missouri. Cass County had traditionally been underserved in terms of adult higher education.
Personal Perspective for September 2010
Vice President Roberts was certainly correct: the pedestrian overpass, the rock wall and the iron railings along Maguire Street (Highway 13) clearly created a positive first impression of the university. Most likely, that impression would attract more new students than the success of its graduates in repaying their student loans.
I hope you agree that students’ ability to retire debts after graduation is a better basis for selecting a college than is the aesthetics of the campus. Although, the latter has merit.
Central’s alumni do speak well through their behavior for themselves, their families and the faculty of the university. Central’s faculty has always been its strength, even as the business model of higher education became the norm. Beautification, strong athletics, and Pine Street do attract students, but quality instruction retains them, helps them progress financially and encourages them to contribute to society.
The current dilemma facing higher education due to the fear of lifelong effects of COVID-19 parallels that of the desire to maintain the public image versus the drive for excellence in instruction. The two should not have become at odds; but the money flow followed the public image, not instructional quality. Sports are visual; thus, the show must go on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.