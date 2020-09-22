Selected Items from September 2005
• “Our local history is a historic treasure that is in danger of being lost and forgotten, and only by bring it to the forefront can we preserve it for future generations,” said Jo Ann Walker on the tenth. She had given a copy of her book, “Johnson County, Missouri: Preserving our Past, Enriching Our Future,” to each of the 16 4-H clubs in Johnson County.
• Janet Bryan, art instructor at Crest Ridge High School was pictured on the 12th. She had won the Best in Show in the Professional Division at the Chilhowee Fine Arts Show for her entry, “Las Vegas Fountain.”
• Historical events for the date of Sept. 20 (based on timeanddate.com): 2001, President George W. Bush addressed the congress and declared a war on terror; 1973, 90 million people watched on TV as Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in what was billed as the “Battle of the Sexes;” 1904, Wilbur Wright flew Flyer II in a complete circle demonstrating the plane’s maneuverability.
Personal Perspective for September 2005
I was pleased to learn of Walker’s historical treatment of the county. It’s good to know that an authoritative work is available on the topic.
Over the last two years, I have heard comments that suggested this column is about preserving history. Please know that I’m about making history not recording it. I am not a historian; I am a student of human interaction. If this column has any authenticity it can only come in that area.
From my specialty, I can tell you that words are inadequate to capture even the limited parts of reality that our senses can detect. Describe an event as completely and descriptively as you can, and, at best, you have only highlighted what occurred. When two unbiased witnesses detail the same accident, the accounts, at best, overlap in relevant aspects. Introduce bias, the two drivers’ versions are going to be completely different. So, it is with history as told by competing factions.
Going beyond my expertise: we must build on what others have done. We need not reinvent the wheel. I’d say that an important lesson we can learn from history is that our reliance on it often restricts our ability to progress and to solve problems in creative ways. The inventor, as well as the artist, must look at the world in a new way and forge a new path even if it goes in a circle.
