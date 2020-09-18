Selected Items from September 2000
• Bi-Lo Market on the 7th advertised T-bone steak for $3.99 lb.; chicken breast $1.89 lb.; white bread 16oz. 29 cents; Boston crème cake 32oz. $5.99; and 30-can pack Busch Light $12.99
• On the 8th at the going away festivities, Jaxon and Mason helped their father, Kip Janvrin, celebrate his selection for the decathlon events at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.
Personal Perspective for September 2000
That Friday, the plane taxied to a two-story building. We walked directly from the plane into its second level. The airport was secured even as ours are today but were not then. I expected someone to greet us. Instead there were members of the Red Army.
Walking forward there were neatly dressed young people who did guide us and helped us in securing our four huge bags. Downstairs and outside, our host, Otto, was there with a car. Seeing our bags, he hired two taxis for them and we made our way into the city of Beijing.
Otto helped us shop for the weekend and took us to dinner. The next morning, we walked to the nearby Beijing Zoo. We wanted to see pandas. We were not disappointed. There were a dozen of them out enjoying the day in a large area filled with bamboo trees. That area was typical of the 220-acre zoo.
On Monday, a student asked me if I had any connection with the Olympics. I did manage to tell him that Kip Janvrin was my neighbor. That was enough to get Sara and me an invitation to be on a TV show promoting China’s bid for the 2010 Olympics.
That evening, a chauffeured sedan picked us up at the campus gate. When the show’s producer learned that I was a communication professor, he invited us to dinner. He wanted my opinion of the show’s emcee who was an apprentice.
On our return walk across campus, we met Brian with his little scotty, Jordan. Brian was a retired English professor. Jordan was the only pet we saw while in China. Brian hosted “English corners” where Chinese paid to listen to and interact with Americans. Brian became one of our favorite people and, of course, English corners became one of our most treasured experiences.
