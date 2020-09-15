Selected Items from September 1995
• On the sixth, the Ethics Committee of the Senate voted 6-0 to recommend the expulsion of Oregon Senator Bob Packwood. The 62-year-old senator denied all charges of his misconduct. However, overnight, given the evidence against him recorded by him in his journals, he decided it was best for him to resign.
• The Cleveland Indians clinched first place in the American League’s Central Division on the eighth. They were 27 ½ games ahead of the Kansas City Royals. The lead broke a record set in 1902 by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
• Sixteen-year-old Jennifer Moore of Warrensburg received $100 when she won the Novice Barrels Class at the Woman’s Rodeo Association competition on the eighth.
• On the tenth, Warrensburg driver John Brooks took his 13th Street-Stock checkered flag at Central Missouri Speedway.
• Greg Maddux, playing for the Atlanta Braves on the 16th, recorded his 17th consecutive victory. He went on that year to win the Cy Young award, his fourth in a row. At an early age, Maddux’s father had encouraged his interest in baseball.
Personal Perspective for September 1995
Although I didn’t know the term at the time, my mother encouraged me to develop an enlightened self-interest. But, the concept did not actually find a home with me until a mess sergeant at Fort Lewis stressed that I could be in his kitchen forever if I didn’t get those pots and pans cleaned and in their proper place.
After that, denying myself today for a better life in the future became routine. Then, a psychology professor gave me the term. Don’t you know, I became an advocate? Well, I did for a few years.
Somehow, as we began classes that fall, I decided there was a compelling need for me to introduce the concept to an increasing number of students. I do believe that understanding the concept contributed to the growth of many of them.
This month, as I walk about the campus and see students returning, wearing their masks, I know they have the concept. However, as I read about the students partying on SEC and ACC campuses, I think they need an hour with that Fort Lewis mess sergeant. Don’t they realize they could cost us the football season?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.