Selected Items from September 1990
• That fall, Ted Turner negotiated a deal with the NFL to broadcast Sunday Night Football or the first half of the season. ESPN was already covering the second half. September’s games included the Giants’ win over the Eagles (20-27) on the ninth; the Steelers’ walk over the Oilers (20-9) on the 16th; the Buccaneers’ edging by the Lions (23-20) on the 23rd; and Washington embarrassing the Cardinals in Phoenix (38-10) on the 30th.
• The Kansas City Chiefs started the season under the leadership of Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer and quarterback Steve DeBerg with a win at home over the Vikings, 24-21, on the ninth.
• On the 20th, in discussing the “Muleskinner’s” coverage of campus ministries on what is now the University of Central Missouri, David M. May, Baptist Chair of the Bible, quoted Oscar Wilde, “There is so much to be said in favor of modern journalism. By giving us the opinion of the uneducated, it keeps us in touch with the ignorance of the uninformed.”
• On the 23rd, the New England Patriots suffered a defeat at the hands of the Bengals 41-7.
Personal Perspective for September 1990
I must pause here to recognize that today is the 11th of September. It is a date we should remember. I hope to be here next year on the 20th anniversary of those tragedies to tell you my experiences in Korea after they all occurred.
I am going to predict that the topic today is more positive. As you are reading this column, you know what I’m only believing to be true as I write it: The Chiefs played the Texans last night and won. As I write this at the end of August, the NFL teams report their camps are healthy and making progress to start the season as scheduled.
I do expect that the pros can manage within their respective bubbles until the season starts; and, the Chiefs host the first game. So, chances are good, we saw a game last night. After the first game, the situation may well change; if not for the players, it could for the fans who attend these first round of games.
Hopefully, everyone will act responsible. Football is needed to help us move into fall in better spirits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.